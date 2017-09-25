If you thought guessing this year’s new iPhone lineup, with its branding particularities, screen sizes and technology, was hard, wait until 2018 rumors start swirling around. Actually, check that, “iPhone 9” gossip began heating up months before the latest generation saw daylight under the convoluted 8/8 Plus/X naming scheme.

Now it’s even harder to predict where Apple might go next, especially if all three 2018 iPhone releases end up including OLED screens and Face ID authentication. That may not be the case after all, according to Korean media and “local parts makers”, which claim the original Samsung Display order has been revised.

Instead of asking its arch-rival and occasional supply partner for a trio of OLEDs ranging from 5.28 to 6.46 inches, the Cupertino-based tech giant has reportedly abandoned plans for the smaller model, replacing it with a gargantuan “6 plus-inch” LCD made by Japan Display (JDI).

As things stand, Apple seems to want to cater exclusively to “iPhablet” enthusiasts, with 5.85 and 6.46-inch or so next-gen OLED iPhones, as well as the aforementioned 6+ inch LCD variant.

JDI, of course, is fully capable of producing high-quality 2:1 LCDs with razor-thin bezels, so all three iPhone X and 8 sequels could take shape as “all-screen” affairs, meaning their mammoth-sounding size shouldn’t be a problem.

Still, if this plan comes to pass, the branding mystery remains. Are we looking at the iPhone 11, 11 Plus and… 11 Pro here?