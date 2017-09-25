New dbrand Grip case is very grippy

dbrand has long been known for its precision-cut skins for smartphones, laptops and even console controllers. But it can also pull off some pretty vicious-looking videos sometimes.

Take this video for its new Grip phone case. Apparently, an iPhone with a dbrand Grip on can take on immense centripetal forces and air drag on top of the hood of a racecar and stay there from acceleration to braking.

The case is made out of a carbon composite with a reinforced additive from D3O designed to protect against impact. The case itself is clear on most of the rear to let users show off their dbrand skins.

No pricing yet, but we do know that these devices will be supported:

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

Pixel

Pixel XL

Pixel 2

Pixel XL 2

Nexus 6P

Galaxy Note 8

Galaxy S8

Galaxy S8+

Galaxy S7 edge

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 3

OnePlus 3T

You can pre-register your interest in snagging a case for yourself at the link below. Sales start October 1 at 5pm ET.