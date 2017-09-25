With Apple’s true iPhone design revolution this fall put off for early November, iFans keen to refresh their mobile daily drivers ASAP probably shouldn’t complain about lack of premium options.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are undoubtedly solid improvements over last year’s 7/7 Plus duo both inside and out, with a significantly faster processor in tow, much better cameras, wireless charging support and “the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, front and back.”

This fancy new all-glass construction has already been put to a number of durability tests, proving indeed robust but not substantially superior to similar materials used by Android-based rivals.

Extended warranty service provider SquareTrade essentially reaches the same conclusion after thoroughly reviewing the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus for “breakability”, although the two do manage to edge out Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8, S8 and S8+.

With a total score of 67 (on a 100 scale), the smaller iPhone 8 is deemed a “medium” overall risk of “breaking due to an accident”, while the 8 Plus racks up seven extra points, which is bad, leading to a “medium-high risk” rating.

In comparison, the Note 8’s 80 points make it a “high risk”, with the GS8 and S8+ sitting dangerously close to that “high” threshold, at 76 and 77 respectively.

In terms of specific tests, you may want to know the iPhone 8 performed significantly better than its big brother and main adversary this holiday season in back down drops and bendability.

Somehow, the 8 Plus remained largely intact after falling on its side, while it’s probably no big surprise that a single face down drop will significantly damage any of the three handsets recently inspected by SquareTrade. Just buy a case already! At the end of the day, glass is glass, and the only way to protect it from shattering to pieces is covering it up.