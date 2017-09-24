iPhone 8 and iPhone X cases made by Apple will allow for wireless charging

Apple has updated its accessories bin online and in stores with its own make of cases for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

With regards to the first pair of devices, even though they are slightly larger than the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, these cases have also been designed to fit their respective sizes. Likewise, existing cases from third-party manufacturers that already serve the 2016 iPhones have had their titles updated to say that they worked with the 2017 models.

To the point about the Apple-branded cases: they’re all made of silicone or leather and are relatively thin. And with wireless charging capabilities, Apple wants you to know that you don’t have to hassle with taking the case off when putting your new phone on the pad.

Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather for a luxurious look and feel, the iPhone X Leather Folio fits snugly around your iPhone. Open it and your iPhone X wakes up. Close it and it goes to sleep. Inside there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection, and space to hold your bills, small notes, and several cards. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

That last line of the product overview for the folio is on all of the new cases. You can pick one up at an Apple Store or at the source link below this story — the silicon cases are $39, the leather ones $49 and the folio is $99.