Folding Galaxy X (SM-G888) seen at Korean regulator

It’s been a little while since we’ve talked about folding smartphones, but we’re seeing at least one sign that Samsung’s effort may be rolling into gear shortly.

An application for the SM-G888 has appeared at Korea’s National Radio Research Agency — the regulator for such things. A suffix of “N0,” LetsGoDigital reports, signals that this version is for the chaebol’s home market. The device was certified for Wi-Fi in April and Bluetooth in August.

This device has been suggested to be the Galaxy X, the first folding smartphone from the company. It has been very conservative on its approach to publicizing the phone, saying that we shouldn’t expect it until 2019. It was slated for prototyping this quarter.

