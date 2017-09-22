Update-hungry users will appreciate this Android Oreo change
You’ve probably noticed how many things people have told you to “smash” in recent years. “Smash or pass” was just rude, but it was a thing. “Smash the Like button” is what we haven’t said in any of our YouTube videos… at least seriously. And of course, you can’t forget about OnePlus wanting you to “Smash the Past” — can’t smash that.
But you can never go wrong with the smash that started it all: button smashing. Quick time events, Super Smash Bros., the futile desire of getting an elevator to close its doors faster, but also getting Android updates. Pressing that “Check for Update” button was a practice in squeezing a stress ball: the OTA would come when it did and you could do nothing about it.
Well, Google software engineer Elliott Hughes was surprised that none of the press has covered the fact that Android 8.0 Oreo now triggers a flag to OTA servers instead of doing nothing at all.
“When a device checks in because you’ve specifically asked it to, we flag that this is user-initiated and so you’re not subject to the usual limitations,” Hughes wrote on his Google+ page.
There are many reasons to stagger an update roll-out the way most OEMs do, but many users argue that when it comes especially to security updates, it’s better to be quick. No matter how far along a maintenance review update or security patch has actually been set to roll out, you can push the button and get it sent to you.