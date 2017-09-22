Android

Essential Phone now in Best Buy stores, unlocked


As your local Apple Store has the iPhone 8 in stock from today, Best Buy now has the Essential Phone in its stores, too.

After a few weeks of being limited only to Essential’s site and Sprint, the $699.99 Android phone is now available in limited numbers at some of the retailer’s locations. The unlocked version has support for AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon networks and comes in Black Moon and Pure White finishes.

Even if you can’t make it to a store, but have some sort of loyalty thing going with Best Buy, 3-5 business day shipping’s free. The link’s below the story.

