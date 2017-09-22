Just as it was the case last year with the iPhone 7, it appears that Apple is using modems — the part that makes cellular data possible on all smartphones — from Qualcomm and Intel for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

The “universal” iPhone 8 Plus model (A1897), as torn down by by TechInsights, uses the XMM 7480 from Intel. Presumably, that means the CDMA-focused A1864 is using the Snapdragon X16 LTE modem. Meanwhile, that iFixit teardown we saw a bit earlier on saw the Qualcomm model come on-board a regular iPhone 8 device sourced from Australia — supposedly, this would be Model A1863 and not A1905.

Last time around, independently-conducted tests performed found that the iPhone 7 with the Qualcomm chip had its performance limited to levels found on the Intel version. In the current year, that means cutting down LTE-Advanced features and Band 71 support for T-Mobile. It also means the omission of “Gigabit LTE” on Apple’s marketing.

Apple’s practice has been a pain point for Qualcomm, something that the latter has brought up in ongoing litigation with Infinite Loop for anti-trust issues.