Qualcomm and Intel modems spotted in iPhone 8 and 8 Plus teardowns

Contents
Advertisement

Just as it was the case last year with the iPhone 7, it appears that Apple is using modems — the part that makes cellular data possible on all smartphones — from Qualcomm and Intel for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

The “universal” iPhone 8 Plus model (A1897), as torn down by by TechInsights, uses the XMM 7480 from Intel. Presumably, that means the CDMA-focused A1864 is using the Snapdragon X16 LTE modem. Meanwhile, that iFixit teardown we saw a bit earlier on saw the Qualcomm model come on-board a regular iPhone 8 device sourced from Australia — supposedly, this would be Model A1863 and not A1905.

Last time around, independently-conducted tests performed found that the iPhone 7 with the Qualcomm chip had its performance limited to levels found on the Intel version. In the current year, that means cutting down LTE-Advanced features and Band 71 support for T-Mobile. It also means the omission of “Gigabit LTE” on Apple’s marketing.

Apple’s practice has been a pain point for Qualcomm, something that the latter has brought up in ongoing litigation with Infinite Loop for anti-trust issues.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
iFixit
Source
TechInsights
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Apple, cellular, Intel, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, LTE, modem, News, qualcomm
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.