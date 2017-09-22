Lifetime access to award-winning password manager — 80% off

If you use the same passwords for all your online accounts, you’re drastically increasing the odds of having your personal information stolen. Sticky Password Premium will help you generative strong, randomized passwords without requiring you to ever memorize them.

This award-winning password management app is the perfect way to keep your private information safe on computers and smartphones. You can either have the passwords stored in the cloud or locally depending on your preference. Not only do you have extremely secure passwords for everything, but you’ll also be able to log-in automatically to recognized sites.

Check out why millions of people utilize Sticky Password Premium while it is 80% off. You can get lifetime access for just $29.99.