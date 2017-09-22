Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the iPhone 8 Plus and how it was rated the best camera on a smartphone. We get interesting rumors of a possible HTC U11 Plus. We also discuss how Android Oreo is smarter about software updates. The Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL deals follow, though it’s more like a trade-in option that might not be enticing yet. We end today’s show talking about iPhone day with the launch of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and Apple Watch Series 3.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– “Good supply” of iPhone 8 available at Apple Stores worldwide

– Get money back with Google Store trade-ins for Pixel and Pixel XL purchases

– Update-hungry users will appreciate this Android Oreo change

– Ocean Master may be HTC U11 Plus with 2:1 display

– Apple’s iPhone 8 Plus has the world’s ‘best smartphone camera’, according to DxOMark