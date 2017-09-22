A $5 a month Pixel phone with “eligible” trade-ins was by far Verizon’s best back-to-school deal a couple of months ago, but if you’d rather buy the soon-to-be-replaced stock Android 5-incher from Google, the search giant now offers its very own exchange discounts.

You can get a decent refund on your credit card after purchasing either the original Pixel or Pixel XL and sending that old, perfectly functional device you’re no longer using to Mountain View, California.

Unfortunately, the list of eligible products for the Google Store’s brand-new trade-in program is quite short, including still-solid models from just six manufacturers. Make that four, as the Nexus 6 and 6P are filed under both their actual designers (Motorola and Huawei respectively) and in the Google-made category.

Meanwhile, the only LG handset you can trade up apart from El Goog’s Nexus 5X is the “FullVision” G6. You obviously can’t swap a used Pixel for a new one, whereas the Samsung and Apple catalogs are much richer, ranging from oldies like the Galaxy Note 5 and iPhone 6 to the Galaxy S8, S8+, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

As for the money you’ll recoup after the pre-owned phone is examined and judged in adequate working condition, free of cracks, any screen problems or major hardware flaws preventing it from turning on, let’s say it’s no gold mine. Around $340 for a 32GB Verizon iPhone 7 Plus, for instance. $110 for a Sprint-locked Galaxy S7. $151 for a 32 gig Nexus 6P. $115 for a 16GB N5X.

You probably won’t do much better dealing with carriers directly, but it’s often wiser to ditch an old phone (or a not-very-old one) on eBay or Swappa.