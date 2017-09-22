“Good supply” of iPhone 8 available at Apple Stores worldwide
Right now, a Space Gray SIM-free iPhone 8 will deliver in 2 to 3 weeks. Analysts have not been seeing the 4-to-6-week waiting times that typically accompany the launch of a new iPhone and with weak in-store sales showing up across the globe, we can safely say that the iPhone 8 isn’t getting much charm.
But at least Apple CEO Tim Cook is pretty happy about it. At an Apple Store in Palo Alto, California, he talked with CNBC about global blow-out demand for the Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular and the pivot to stable supply for the iPhone 8.
“We’ve sold out of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in some stores, but we’ve got good supply there. You can what’s going on here this morning — I couldn’t be happier,” Cook said.
As to the early connectivity issues with the smartwatch that have been talked about, the executive said that he doesn’t see any impact in sales.
“The issue’s very minor, it will be fixed in a software update. It has to do with the hand-off between Wi-Fi and cellular and we’ll fix that. It only happens in a rare number of cases.”