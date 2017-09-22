ASUS ZenFone 5 targeted for launch in March
In another six months, we’ll be seeing another new ZenFone introduced at a press conference. That coming from ASUS itself and CEO Jerry Shen.
The smartphone division of the Taiwanese company has been losing money in recent quarters, but it has been able to broker sales agreements across Europe for its ZenFone 3 lineup and is looking to do the same with its slightly more expensive ZenFone 4 series. Digitimes reports that Shen expects the unit to turn in profit in the fourth quarter and even sees ASUS to be one of the top seven profitable companies for smartphones this time next year.
ASUS is also comfortable with the deal between cohort HTC doing a deal with Google — ASUS’s main targets for smartphones are the mid- to low-end markets while Google’s own-brand Pixel phones aim higher.
The first ASUS ZenFone 5 models are expected out in March.