Asus may not be the first (or second, or fifth) name of a smartphone-producing company that comes to your mind when shopping for a new flagship… or a mid-ranger, or a low-ender. But that’s not stopping the Taiwanese OEM from once again flooding the Android market with a bunch of confusingly upgraded ZenFones.

After unveiling the vast ZenFone 4 family in its homeland last month, then part of it in India last week, and releasing a couple of variants stateside with and without carrier subsidies, the time has now come for an “availability” announcement in “all of Europe.”

Unfortunately, the old continent puzzle is missing its most important pieces, i.e. actual launch dates, price points or even a rundown of countries where each Asus ZenFone 4 model is headed.

On British shores, we’re hearing the 5.5-inch ZenFone 4 Max will cost £250 ($335) with a gigantic 5000mAh battery in tow and dual rear cameras, debuting on October 6. Also, the “regular” ZenFone 4, featuring a Snapdragon 630 processor, 5.5-inch 1080p display, 4GB RAM and 12 + 8MP rear shooters, is reportedly set to arrive locally in early November at £450 ($605).

No details whatsoever on the European rollout of the ZenFone 4 Pro, 4 Selfie Pro, 4 Selfie or an alternate 4 Max version with a 5.2-inch screen and 4100mAh cell.

It goes without saying the ZenFone 4 Pro is the leader of this group, supporting gigabit connectivity, producing 2x optical zoom with 12 and 16MP back cameras, and packing Snapdragon 835 processing power paired with 6GB RAM.

Both the ZenFone 4 Selfie and Selfie Pro include dual front snappers for 120-degree super wide-angle “wefies”, as well as relatively modest Snapdragon 430 and 625 SoCs respectively allowing them to keep the retail cost bar rather low. Or so we hope.