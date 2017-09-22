Apple Watch Series 3 LTE is here!

Watch our Apple Watch Series 3 Unboxing video. Today is Friday, September 22nd, 2017… or as many would like to call it.. iPhone Day. And if you went the extra mile to wake up at midnight pacific on pre-order day, then one or two boxes should have arrived on your doorstep.

So yes, I actually received two products today, both the Apple Watch Series 3 and the regular-sized iPhone 8. We don’t want to bore you with two identical unboxings of the iPhone, so I’m gonna let my pal Juan Carlos Bagnell tell you more about his iPhone 8 Plus unboxing. This video focuses mainly on the product I’ve been waiting for most, the Apple Watch Series 3.