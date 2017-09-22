The owners of the reputable image quality-assessing website DxOMark for standalone cameras, lenses and mobile shooters may have helped “enhance” the OnePlus 5 photographic experience, but when it comes to the company’s main area of interest, Google’s Pixel phones managed to rule the charts for almost a full year.

Even after implementing a new test “protocol” earlier this month, the first-gen Pixel racked up a remarkable 90 points out of a maximum of 100, narrowly beating the iPhone 7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8 and aforementioned OP5 while tying for first place overall in the DxOMark Mobile rankings with the HTC U11.

At long last, a new leader has now emerged, and it’s one not a lot of people seem excited about. It’s Apple’s just-released iPhone 8 Plus, which simply sports “the best smartphone camera ever tested” in the DxO labs.

We’re talking of course about the 5.5-incher’s dual 12MP rear-facing setup, which is extremely similar but not entirely identical to the dual 12MP cam arrangement on the back of the delayed iPhone X. In other words, this could prove to be the world’s shortest reign once the “all-screen” 5.8-incher rolls out in early November with a super-advanced TrueDepth frontal snapper in tow as well.

But we must highlight the iPhone 8 Plus is already just six points short of perfection, with particularly impressive scores in the photo exposure & contrast, flash and color departments, as well as video stabilization, color, autofocus and exposure & contrast.

The Bokeh effects are the best DxO’s experts have “seen in a mobile device”, but still far from flawless, with some minor autofocus and exposure issues also to blame for the handset’s “imperfect” total score.

Meanwhile, the regular iPhone 8, with just the one 12MP rear camera on deck, is deemed a “solid performance upgrade over the iPhone 7”, yielding 92 points and following its big brother in second place, ahead of the Pixel, U11 and Galaxy S8. That’s… pretty crazy in its own right.