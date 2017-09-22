Much unlike years past, we were blessed with immediate delivery of this year’s new iPhones — well, two of them, at least. The big one that we’re all going to be talking about to the depths of 2018 may take months to actually get, process and digest.

In the meantime, here are a couple of more familiar moulds to look at. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus retain the Home Button with Touch ID. It has a great chipset and even more nifty features it can pull off with ARKit. The cameras look to be the most promising yet. And people will finally be able to enjoy wireless charging on a mass scale… now, if only we could get some chargers into lounge rooms.

In any case, we’re putting our hands on our iPhone 8 coverage. Juan Carlos Bagnell has the video above. Be sure to check out our Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular unboxing, too.