Is the “shatterproof” new Moto Z2 Force the most desirable high-end smartphone on the market today? Probably not for many people seeking razor-thin screen bezels, a battery with ample capacity or even decent resistance to daily wear and tear.

But is Lenovo’s 5.5-inch Quad HD Moto-branded flagship a desirable device if you favor productivity over trend-following premium looks? Absolutely, especially when discounts and freebies also come into play.

Now, Motorola and its extensive network of US retail partners offered some pretty good deals starting the same day the Z2 Force went up for sale stateside, but Best Buy raised the savings bar just last week, with T-Mobile intent on completely knocking it down as we speak.

Forget convoluted monthly payment plans, as you can now cough up $500 upfront and score this modular Snapdragon 835 powerhouse from America’s leading “UnCarrier” at a whopping $250 off list.

You’re also free to go for Magenta’s fairly straightforward equipment installment program if you so desire, having to plunk down a measly $20 in advance, then $20 a month for a full two years.

That amounts to the same cool five Benjamins, and if you hurry, you’ll still get an Insta-Share Projector Moto Mod for no extra charge. The magnetically-attaching accessory alone typically costs $299.99, but this particular special offer needs to be redeemed at motorola.com by September 29.