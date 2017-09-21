Sold by HTC, Made by Google | #PNWeekly 271 (LIVE at 3pm ET)
HTC and Google have finally come to an agreement, though it’s one that we didn’t exactly expect. Does it warrant the hype it’s getting this week? And what will come out of it for the struggling manufacturer, the budding hardware brand and you, the consumer?
TK Bay of XDA-Developers joins us to discuss that, Motorola’s software update policy and the week’s news, so pop in that SIM and get connected — this is the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch the video recorded from 3:00pm Eastern on September 21st, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!
Pocketnow Weekly 271
September 21, 2017
First Boot
Our First Boot topic revolves a deal that broke last night: HTC is selling its top smartphone talent and giving a non-exclusive license for intellectual property to Google in exchange for $1.1 billion. What do the parties involved — that includes you, the consumer — get out of all this? Is it a sustainable deal?
News
All the news that’s fit to podcast:
- Get-X started: has iPhone X production really started?
- Huawei Mate 10: boy, will it be expensive…
- T-Mobile 50: data priorities have just expanded
- Project Fi: the Moto X4 kicks off Android One in the US
Tough Spot
The Moto G4 Plus wasn’t originally going to get Android Oreo, but it was advertised to get it, and so Motorola has beholden itself to deliver that update. It’ll be a busy season for the company as it already has a dozen phones to update, four of those being mid-range Moto G phones that are only slated for a one-year OS update window.
With that in mind, we have two questions: should the Moto G series, capable as they are, expand that window to two years? And how should manufacturers with big portfolios treat their mid-range phones on the software side?
