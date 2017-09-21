Android

Sold by HTC, Made by Google | #PNWeekly 271

Contents
Advertisement

HTC and Google have finally come to an agreement, though it’s one that we didn’t exactly expect. Does it warrant the hype it’s getting this week? And what will come out of it for the struggling manufacturer, the budding hardware brand and you, the consumer?

Tech reviewer TK Bay joins us to discuss that, Motorola’s software update policy and the week’s news, so pop in that SIM and get connected — this is the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 3:00pm Eastern on September 21st, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 271

RSS Feed

iTunes

Google Play Music

Direct Download

Recording Date

September 21, 2017

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Guests

TK Bay

First Boot

3:15

Our First Boot topic revolves a deal that broke last night: HTC is selling its top smartphone talent and giving a non-exclusive license for intellectual property to Google in exchange for $1.1 billion. What do the parties involved — that includes you, the consumer — get out of all this? Is it a sustainable deal?

News

29:03

All the news that’s fit to podcast:

Tough Spot

50:15

The Moto G4 Plus wasn’t originally going to get Android Oreo, but it was advertised to get it, and so Motorola has beholden itself to deliver that update. It’ll be a busy season for the company as it already has a dozen phones to update, four of those being mid-range Moto G phones that are only slated for a one-year OS update window.

With that in mind, we have two questions: should the Moto G series, capable as they are, expand that window to two years? And how should manufacturers with big portfolios treat their mid-range phones on the software side?

See you soon!

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
33%
Want It
0%
Had It
33%
Hated It
33%
Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Android, Android 8.0, Android One, Android Oreo, Apple, business, Google, HTC, Huawei, iPhone X, Lenovo, Made by Google, Mate 10, Mate 10 lite, Mate 10 Porsche Design, Mate 10 Pro, Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus, Moto X4, Motorola, Pixel, Pixel 2, Pixel XL, Pocketnow Weekly, Pocketnowweekly, Podcast, Project Fi, Software Update, T-Mobile, T-Mobile One, Video
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.