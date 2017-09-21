Capture exquisite detail with these smartphone lens for just $24.99

Although smartphones can provide stellar photography capabilities, sometimes you just want that extra bit of focus and detail to bring your shots to life. This is where the Blips Smartphone Lens Kits come in handy.

As the world’s smallest and thinnest smartphone lens, Blips is extremely lightweight and easy to travel with. Included in the kit are the Macro Lens (capable of 10x magnification!) and the Macro Plus Lens, which possesses a focal distance of 20mm. With these lens, you can capture the minutia you never thought possible of a smartphone.

Give the Blips Smartphone Lens Kits a try today for just $24.99. This is 26% off the original price.