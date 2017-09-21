The age of 2:1 displays may begin at HTC with the internally codenamed “Ocean Master,” reported to be brought to market as the U11 Plus. Frandroid has sourced information on one device that ties back with a previous rumor fingering two other phones that may get released by the end of this year.

One of them may be the U11 Plus. It is said to feature a Japan Display screen spanning 5.99 inches with a resolution of 1440 x 2880. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 will go with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The Taiwanese manufacturer is steering clear of dual cameras and going with the same 12-megapixel sensor as found on the original U11 at back and an 8-megapixel one for selfies — but with an IP68 rating, at least you can take pictures underwater. We don’t know the battery’s capacity, but it is capable of 18W charging through Quick Charge 3.0.

The proprietary value adds include the pressure-sensitive frame for Edge Sense actions and some uSonic USB-C earbuds.

While Frandroid has good money on the U11 Plus being a global release, HTC does have a conference scheduled for November 11 in China — we could learn about other devices like the U11 Life from there, too. Speaking of money, HTC may finally be taking its pricing strategy down a peg after some particularly astounding prices for the misfit U Ultra and, to an extent, the U11.

This company utilized its crew of 4,000 technicians and engineers to make these phones and the Taiwan-based HTC still has a few months yet before half of them get transferred to Google in exchange for $1.1 billion. We may see truer differences starting from next year.