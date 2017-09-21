Exclusive Nokia brand licensee HMD still doesn’t seem to have the whole “global” availability affair sorted out, very slowly spreading both the mid-range and high-end Android smartphone love around the world.

But you can probably rest assured knowing the “bothie”-capable Nokia 8 will eventually expand from the old continent to China, India and the US. After all, those are the largest smartphone markets in the world right now, and without them, HMD can’t be taken seriously as a major mobile industry player.

It remains to be seen if perhaps the rumored “customized” Nokia 8 variant stateside will run Android 8.0 Oreo out the box in addition to most likely packing 6GB RAM and accommodating 128 gigs of digital content internally.

The part about the extra random-access memory and storage space is more than unsubstantiated gossip already, following a “Class II Permissive Change” filed with the FCC just last week, and made public a couple of days ago.

Of course, it’s unclear what countries might get this beefed-up Nokia 8 model and when, though the odds of it launching in China or the US before September ends are shrinking by the day.

Meanwhile, official press invites have been sent for HMD’s India unveiling of the “next milestone of Nokia Phones” on September 26. The familiar “two sides to every story” tagline is used to clarify this is about the 8, not the 9 or any other unannounced device. But alas, there’s no word yet on a local MSRP or an actual commercial release date. Guess we’ll find everything out on Tuesday.