iPhone X among Apple’s first devices getting Netflix HDR

Contents
Where only Android phones ruled the land of colors, at long last, Apple users are able to revel in glorious 4K and HDR the wonders of action, drama, comedy and, well, Netflix.

With new HDR-capable devices, Netflix has updated its support page to show that the Apple TV 4K supports HDR streaming when connected to a proper TV. Meanwhile, the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X will support Dolby Vision once those phones start shipping. Odd that we don’t see the iPhone 7 devices — they were the first to support the expanded DCI-P3 gamutThe Verge reports that the 2017 iPad Pro models will also support HDR in Netflix.

Remember that you need a four-screen plan and a 25Mbps downlink to tap in.

