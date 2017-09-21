Moto G5S Plus pre-orders begin in the US for introductory price of $229.99
Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
Octa-core (8x2GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 506 GPU
5.5 inches
1080 x 1920 (~401 ppi)
Gorilla Glass 3
3GB or 4GB RAM options
32GB or 64GB options
microSD up to 128GB
Rear: 13MP dual-camera @ f/2.0
Front: 8MP wide-angle @ f/2.0
3,000mAh non-removable
TurboPower charging (6 hours use with 15 minutes charge)
September
168 grams
Metal unibody
Android 7.1 Nougat
It’s been an active news week for Motorola: the kerfuffle about an Android Oreo update for the Moto G4 Plus, the introduction of the Moto X4 to Project Fi and now, a new Moto G phone.
Just as only the Moto G5 Plus made its way to America, the Moto G5S Plus is the only one to cross in. If you’re wondering what the big difference between the two is, it’s got to be the “big-ness,” or the size: the G5 Plus had a 5.2-inch display while the G5S Plus has a 5.5-inch display. Oh yeah, and there’s an extra camera at the back.
In addition to specs above, you’re dealing with a 3.5mm audio jack, a Micro-B connection, splash protection and support for the big four networks in the US. There’s no NFC, unfortunately — Android Pay is not for the mid-rangers, we suppose.
But you do have the options of getting 32GB or 64GB variants in Lunar Gray or Blush Gold. If you pre-order a device now, you can take advantage of an introductory $50 discount: the prices are $229.99 and $299.99, respectively. Shipping begins October 5. Hit the link below this story to get yours.