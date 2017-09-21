It’s been an active news week for Motorola: the kerfuffle about an Android Oreo update for the Moto G4 Plus, the introduction of the Moto X4 to Project Fi and now, a new Moto G phone.

Just as only the Moto G5 Plus made its way to America, the Moto G5S Plus is the only one to cross in. If you’re wondering what the big difference between the two is, it’s got to be the “big-ness,” or the size: the G5 Plus had a 5.2-inch display while the G5S Plus has a 5.5-inch display. Oh yeah, and there’s an extra camera at the back.

In addition to specs above, you’re dealing with a 3.5mm audio jack, a Micro-B connection, splash protection and support for the big four networks in the US. There’s no NFC, unfortunately — Android Pay is not for the mid-rangers, we suppose.

But you do have the options of getting 32GB or 64GB variants in Lunar Gray or Blush Gold. If you pre-order a device now, you can take advantage of an introductory $50 discount: the prices are $229.99 and $299.99, respectively. Shipping begins October 5. Hit the link below this story to get yours.