Meizu M6 offers a ‘metallic finish’, fingerprint reader and 8MP selfie cam starting at $105

After very recently hitting it out of the park with the incredibly affordable mid-range M6 Note, and making quite a few headlines with the quirky and original PRO 7 duo not that long ago, it’s time for Meizu to “go back to basic.”

Enter the regular M6, following in the footsteps of a crazy cheap M5 with a couple of important upgrades, an interesting redesign and a starting price of just CNY 699, converting to roughly $105.

There’s no point comparing the Meizu M6 and M6 Note, of course, with a single rear-facing camera in tow this time around, a substantially smaller battery, a smaller and lower-res screen, and a modest MediaTek processor replacing the far superior Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 silicon.

Next to the M5, the new guy’s spec sheet will feel weirdly familiar however, including everything from a 5.2-inch 720p display to a 13MP main shooter, 3070mAh cell capacity, and even the same octa-core MT6750 SoC.

But here’s the intriguing part. The Meizu M6 is still made of polycarbonate, aka plastic, adding a “well-rounded” metallic finish and “hand-crafted metal-like lines.” We’re basically talking fake antenna bands and a coat of “shiny metal-like” paint here.

That should at least fool some of your friends into believing this is a premium handset. And at first glance, the entry-level new 5.2-incher does arguably look good… for its price, 2.5D curved glass and everything.

As for actual, beneath-the-surface enhancements, the M6 comes with an 8MP front camera (up from the M5’s 5-megapixel selfie snapper), Android 7.0 Nougat software, as well as a home button-integrated fingerprint sensor. 699 yuan will buy you 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, with a 3/32 gig variant costing CNY 899, or $135. No word on international availability just yet.

