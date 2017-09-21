Android

LG V30 teardown shows it’s easily repairable says JerryRigEverything

The LG V30 utilizes a 10-bit main camera sensor with multiple glass elements. It can produce over a billion colors. And yes, the f/1.6 aperture ratio is real. But man, if it all breaks down, can this thing be repaired?

Zack Nelson of YouTube channel JerryRigEverything says “yes.” He produced a teardown video with a pre-production unit given to him by LG and found next to nothing soldered down. Less than a dozen non-proprietary screw heads keep things together while components cabled down ribbons to golden contacts where they meet the motherboard. In terms of repairability, it should be as easy as Legos to fix an LG V30.

Nelson also goes through hardware aspects of the camera and the audio outputs as well. Hit the video above to learn more.

