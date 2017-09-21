Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the fact that Tim Cook just spent an interview justifying the price for the new iPhone X. We also focus on the new BlackBerry Krypton and what seems to be the first leaked photo. Bose follows as we see the second generation of the QC35 headphones, now with support for the Google Assistant. Speaking of Google, we also discuss the partnership with HTC and what to expect. We end today’s show talking about T-Mobile and its deals for the Moto Z2 Force.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– T-Mobile shaves $250 off Moto Z2 Force price, Insta-Share Projector still included

– Google buying HTC smartphone-related units for $1 billion

– Bose unveils world’s first Google Assistant headphones, as well as pricey AirPods contenders

– First purported BlackBerry Krypton images show upper half of swanky rear cover

– Tim Cook: $999 is “value price” for iPhone X because of EIPs and “discounts”