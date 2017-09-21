It was less than 24 hours ago that crackerjack leaker Evan Blass revealed the codename of a fourth Huawei Mate 10 variant, further complicating the tale of a fascinating flagship phone family, and already, VentureBeat’s top mobile reporter is back to fill in the blanks.

Just as suspected, Rhone is nothing but the alternate moniker of a rather unique 5.9-inch upper mid-ranger set to go official in China soon as the Maimang 6, G10 or G10 Plus. Its very special features include a massive “FullView” display squeezed into the conventional chassis of a 5.5-incher, complete with FHD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), and a somewhat untraditional 18:9 aspect ratio.

Oddly enough, the Mate 10 Lite’s pixel count is expected to edge out the “standard” Full HD numbers of the regular Mate 10, which was pictured in the flesh by this same extra-reliable tipster a measly couple of days back.

Somehow, the rumored 83 percent screen-to-body ratio of the Huawei Mate 10 Lite looks less impressive than the standard Mate 10’s seemingly slimmer bezels translated into real-world product images, with an obvious difference in fingerprint sensor placement. Just imagine how much further can the Mate 10 Pro go in the fight against display borders.

But perhaps the most interesting and unique Mate 10 Lite feature is a camera arrangement composed of no less than four shooters. Two on the front, two on the back, bokeh effects all around, 2MP secondary sensors, as well as 16 and 13MP main rear and front lenses respectively.

No premium Leica enhancements, of course, as you’re merely looking at paying €379 ($455) on the old continent following an October 16 Munich announcement. The rest of the specs aren’t half bad either, including 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, octa-core Kirin 659 processing power, Android 8.0 Oreo software, and 3340mAh battery capacity.