HTC says half of its engineering and tech staff will move to Google

About 2,000 HTC engineering and technical staffers will be moving to Google’s headquarters come early 2018.

Jeff Gordon, global head of public relations for HTC, told Pocketnow that the number marks half of its divisional roster. The other half will remain in Taiwan and continue to work on smartphones, Vive VR and its ODM operation for the Made by Google line.

“HTC continues to have a lot of exciting things in the works, including a cutting edge 2018 product portfolio,” Gordon said.

The transfer is part of a deal with Google announced yesterday that also involves a non-exclusive license on HTC’s intellectual property. In turn, the manufacturer is getting $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in January.