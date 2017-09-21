Android

Galaxy Note 8 vs OnePlus 5: Twice the price, twice as nice? (Video)

This video is more of a thought exercise than a true comparison for consumers’ sake — but there are no instant dismissals, here.

We know that the Galaxy Note 8 is the more capable phone when it’s up against the respectable OnePlus 5 — from a larger, more resolute display to the S Pen software suite, it has the tools it needs to do more. But when customers are looking for the basics done right at a price that proves a very strong value against what else the market has, does the OnePlus 5 punch its own weight? Does it even go above?

Juan Carlos Bagnell fights to an answer in this video: it’s the Galaxy Note 8 vs OnePlus 5.

Pocketnow’s Samsung Galaxy Note 8 coverage is brought to you by dbrand — manufacturer of precision cut skins for smartphones, laptops, tablets and other gadgets. Visit dbrand.com to configure your own Galaxy Note 8 skin, or pick one up for any of their supported devices, including iPhones, the Essential Phone, and even MacBooks.

 

