An Essential Phone on Canada’s Telus network will still cost the boggling $1,050 outright as it always has — that’s the US equivalent of $850 compared to the standard price of $699 in the states — but if you’re planning on subsidizing the cost over two years, you’ll have a fair discount to take in.

The upfront charge for the two contract tiers being offered has been reduced by $90 each. If you opt to pay $200 upfront, you’ll be compelled to buy a service plan starting at $95 per month. If you’d rather pay $400 upfront, you’ll only need to get a plan starting at $85 per month. In both cases, you’ll be locked into a two-year term.

Telus is also offering $200 of trade-in credit for those activating or renewing a term with the company. Customers may trade in the following device series, though the earliest releases are mentioned below:

iPhone 5s

Galaxy S5

Galaxy Note 4

LG G4

HTC One M9

Even in 2017, Canada’s still on those contracts…