After opening up its eponymous digital assistant to various third-party smart speakers in addition to the in-house Google Home, the world’s top search company is also ready to put Google Assistant’s artificial intelligence on a premium pair of Bluetooth headphones.

But since it’s not October 4 yet, the “first headphone to offer seamless voice access to your Google Assistant” actually comes from Bose, a high-end audio authority founded over half a century ago, and based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

As the name suggests, the Bose QC35 II follow in the footsteps of the original QuietComfort 35, retaining all the first-gen “performance and features” while merely adding a new Action button on the left earcup allowing you to directly interact with Google Assistant. No need to pick up the phone or any other companion device.

Priced at $349.95, and available starting today in classic and classy black and silver paint jobs, the QC35 II headphones back their intuitive voice functionality with a number of other exciting features and compelling selling points, including a whopping 20 hours of battery life and “industry-defining” noise cancellation.

Meanwhile, the $249.95 “truly wireless” Bose SoundSport Free earbuds may feel a little costly to give Apple’s $159 AirPods a run for their money. But for what it’s worth, these outdoorsy new bad boys resist water and sweat, promise to stay secure, firm and comfortable in your ears for hours courtesy of proprietary StayHear+ Sport technology, and boast a new antennae system for an always strong and reliable connection with your phone or tablet.

Capable of keeping the lights on for up to 5 hours of “powerful, clear music”, the SoundSport Free are up for pre-order today, shipping in early October, with a super-lightweight design and a magnetic charging case doubling as storage.