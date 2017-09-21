Nope, sorry, you can’t ‘completely disable’ Wi-Fi and Bluetooth from iOS 11’s Control Center
As we enter day three of Apple’s official iOS 11 rollout for iPhones 5s and up, various iPads starting with the original Air and mini 2, as well as the iPod touch (6th generation), we have to admit it’s refreshing to see no upgraders complain of critical bugs.
The storage space the new mobile platform build takes up is disturbing, to say the least, and the initial user experience isn’t exactly flawless for everyone. But to this writer’s knowledge, there have been no major, widespread system crashes or anything that would require an update halt or iOS 10 downgrade en masse.
Even apparent software defects may not be what they seem, despite confusing plenty of people and raising serious security concerns. We’re talking about the radically redesigned Control Center, which is focused on customization more than ever, but perhaps not enough on simplicity and utility.
Like it or not, Apple has decided to keep your iPhone’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on for quite a lot of “important features” even after you swipe up from the bottom of the display and toggle off the two connectivity options’ respective buttons.
You will of course be disconnected from Wi-Fi networks and most Bluetooth accessories if you only do that, but to “completely disable” the two functions for “all networks and devices”, you’ll need to turn them off from the Settings menu.
Otherwise, they’ll stay activated for AirDrop, AirPlay, Apple Pencil, Apple Watch, Handoff, Instant Hotspot and Location Services, which is probably less than ideal for your critical battery life situations. And it’s not perfect for security either. But if Cupertino feels it’s more convenient this way, it’s unlikely to change anytime soon.