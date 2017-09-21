Three-year-old Nexus Player officially gets Android Oreo after nasty-looking bug
The Nexus Player of 2014 had a bit of a problem just before the final image for Android 8.0 Oreo was posted today: users reported that they were seeing hundreds of gigabytes of data being inexplicably uploaded while on a Developer Preview build.
Sascha Prueter, director of Android TV, told Android Police that the issue was with the multicast DNS protocol for the local network and not about any data being uploaded to the internet. After many days of remedial work, the Android team has finally published OTA and factory images for the three-year-old device.
Build number OPR6.170623.021 is available now via flashing or eventually through OTA. Lesson learned: don’t count out a golden oldie.
