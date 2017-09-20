It’s been quite a while since we last saw a Galaxy S8 or S8+ version sold at a major discount by a trusted retailer, and although Samsung very recently kicked off official global availability for its improved Note 8, the chaebol’s spring 2017 flagship duo still feels mighty desirable.

At the right price, Android power users may even be inclined to choose the “old” Galaxy S8 Plus over its hot new S Pen-wielding cousin, considering how similar the two’s spec sheets are all in all.

Basically, the Galaxy Note 8 is an ever so slightly larger derivation of the GS8+, with twice the rear-facing cameras in tow, a couple of extra gigs of RAM, and believe it or not, a smaller battery keeping the 6.3-inch “Infinity Display” lights on.

That short list of upgrades, along with the bundled stylus and all the other gifts, probably justifies a retail cost gap of $200, even $300, but more than $400?! No way! Enter the latest “daily steal” from the eponymous website, where you can score a 64GB unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus for only $499.99.

Granted, you’re looking at a refurbished, unofficially unlocked model compatible with Verizon’s CDMA network, as well as GSM operators, which isn’t quite the same thing as a new SM-N950U flavor of the Galaxy Note 8 available at a whopping $930 from Best Buy.

Still, five Benjamins is a pretty hefty $140 south of the lowest eBay listing of an unused GS8+ from a “top-rated” seller. Just remember to apply the “FWALLETS8PLUS” coupon code before checkout to take $50 off the displayed price for black, gray and silver color options.