Project Fi adopting Android One version of Moto X4

Update: Page updated with source link below the story for Moto X4 pre-orders on Project Fi.

As rumors have foretold, the Moto X4 will join Project Fi‘s device lineup as the first Android One device in the United States. Motorola and Google jointly announced that the phone will be available for pre-order from today at $399.

Customers of Google’s MVNO may trade in their a Nexus device for up to $165 in credit and be guaranteed at least $50 extra if they do so before October 5 — presumably when shipments roll out.

The phone launches with Android 7.1 Nougat. As part of Google’s Android One commitment, where OEMs provide their smartphones and Google its stock Android software to consumers for an affordable price, the company said that Android Oreo will appear on the Moto X4 by the end of the year and Android P will make it to the device when the first wave of phones get updated. All of this will be stock ware — no Moto Gestures, Moto Assist, Amazon Alexa or anything else special to the Motoblur skin will appear here.

You can learn more about the Moto X4 here, but it’s a fairly capable mid-ranger with its Snapdragon 630, IP68 rating and a rearward dual-camera system. In the meantime, it’s expected that Google has more phones coming to the US under the Android One banner soon.