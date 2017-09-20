OnePlus made its hardcore fans both happy and sad with the limited release of an all-black 3T colette edition back in March. But shortly after that fancy version’s Paris debut, another dark and handsome model launched in slightly higher numbers around the world, ditching the French high fashion retailer’s logo.

The always original Chinese smartphone manufacturer is once again putting an exclusive edition of one of its flagship Android products up for sale in select European markets. Only this time, the OnePlus 5 JCC+ comes in an identical color as a standard global variant.

But instead of a boring company emblem, this arguably eye-catching device adds a whole block of text to that Midnight Black rear cover, as well as “artfully colored” hardware buttons. The volume rocker is red, sitting next to a yellow mute switch, with a snazzy blue power key located on the other side of the 5.5-incher.

Meanwhile, the “inspiring manifesto” scribbled on the back claims that “this is not a mobile phone, it is a crèative machine for artists, fashion expert, idèas catcher. This tool is kool you can use it also as a telephone.” Maybe don’t read that aloud more than a couple of times trying to find a deeper meaning to it. Oh, and consider the spelling and punctuation errors intentional, if it’ll make you feel better about splashing €559 or £499 on this pretentious slab.

You’ll obviously be getting maximum storage (128GB) and RAM (8 gigs), as well as 10 exclusive wallpapers hand drawn by renowned fashion designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac. A pop-up event at the Colette boutique in Paris will bring the first batch of OnePlus 5 JCC+ edition units close to eager customers on September 22, with a wider European launch planned for October 2 on the OEM’s e-tail platform.