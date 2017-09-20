Is Google’s Daydream View a revolutionary device, capable of giving the fledgling VR market the boost it so badly needs to achieve its full potential and break into the mainstream? Not even close.

But it’s definitely fun to play around with a still-limited library of immersive experiences once in a blue moon, as long as you own a Daydream-ready Android phone. Ideally, you’d get the virtual reality viewer free of charge with the purchase of a Pixel or Pixel XL, or at least heavily discounted as part of increasingly frequent special offers.

Unless you’d rather wait for a more polished second generation, reportedly priced at $99, i.e. 20 bucks over the original model’s MSRP. Hopefully, there’s something improved on the inside to go with the subtle outside changes of the “new” Google Daydream View, because otherwise, this is going to require quick, hefty markdowns.

Soon to be made available in Charcoal, Fog and Coral paint jobs, the refreshed VR shell for more and more handsets appears to sport a somewhat tougher fabric than the Slate, Snow and Crimson OG.

The tech publication that remarkably got ahold of high-res Pixel 2, 2 XL, Google Home Mini, Pixelbook and Daydream View (2017) renders speculates the revised material could withstand sweat longer, but we’ll just have to wait until October 4 to find out if that’s true. For the time being, let’s also mention the “new” Daydream controller matches the Charcoal, Fog and Coral shades of the headset, looking otherwise unchanged. What’s the point of this hardware “upgrade” again?