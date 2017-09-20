Android

LG Q6+ is second in series to launch in India

LG launched the Q6 as an affordable companion to the G6 earlier this year and it’s really the only new device that has made major ground in markets. In India, the Q6 launched in August and it has taken the intervening month and odd weeks to bring in the Q6+.

The display is smaller than the G6’s at 5.5 inches versus 5.8 inches, but the 2:1 FullVision display narrows the width and makes it palmable. The specs are mid-range, but the main difference we find with the Q6 and Q6+ is the upgrade in RAM — 3GB to 4GB — and storage — 32GB to 64GB. With that, the price jumps from Rs. 14,990 ($233) to Rs. 17,990 ($280).

Colors include Astro Black and Ice Platinum. No word on if the diminutive Q6α will be coming along.

