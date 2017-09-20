Android

Add a Huawei Mate 10 Lite codenamed Rhone to the company’s slate of October releases

Contents
Advertisement

The plot thickens some more in regard to Huawei’s upcoming “real AI phone” and its many confusing derivations. We’re now expecting a grand total of four Mate 10 variants to roll out commercially on the heels of an October 16 announcement in Germany, including a “Lite” model reportedly codenamed Rhone.

For those of you unfamiliar with European geography, let us mention that moniker is probably not a misspelling of the word “phone”, but rather a reference to a beautiful river flowing through Switzerland and France.

As for the (not so) secretive label’s meaning, it’s hard to speculate, especially when the “regular” Huawei Mate 10 is allegedly also known as Alps on the inside, with Blanc designating the ultra-high-end Mate 10 Pro, and a truly mysterious Marcel in the pipeline as well.

What we can hypothesize is this Mate 10 Lite, aka Rhone, will possibly take the Maimang 6’s upper mid-range features and mind-blowing four-camera setup international. That’s right, several semi-reliable tipsters think Huawei could release a relatively inexpensive 5.9-inch Mate 10 version with a 2:1 aspect ratio and Full HD resolution, as well as dual shooters on the back and front, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and 3240mAh battery capacity.

For his part, master leaker Evan Blass stays completely mum on the prospective specs of the Huawei Mate 10 Lite, also wondering what Marcel’s deal might be. Is it a limited Porsche Design edition? A Lite Mini? Something else entirely?

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
100%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Evan Blass (Twitter)
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Alps, Android, Blanc, Huawei, Marcel, Mate 10, Mate 10 lite, Mate 10 Pro, News, Rhone, Rumors
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).