The plot thickens some more in regard to Huawei’s upcoming “real AI phone” and its many confusing derivations. We’re now expecting a grand total of four Mate 10 variants to roll out commercially on the heels of an October 16 announcement in Germany, including a “Lite” model reportedly codenamed Rhone.

For those of you unfamiliar with European geography, let us mention that moniker is probably not a misspelling of the word “phone”, but rather a reference to a beautiful river flowing through Switzerland and France.

As for the (not so) secretive label’s meaning, it’s hard to speculate, especially when the “regular” Huawei Mate 10 is allegedly also known as Alps on the inside, with Blanc designating the ultra-high-end Mate 10 Pro, and a truly mysterious Marcel in the pipeline as well.

What we can hypothesize is this Mate 10 Lite, aka Rhone, will possibly take the Maimang 6’s upper mid-range features and mind-blowing four-camera setup international. That’s right, several semi-reliable tipsters think Huawei could release a relatively inexpensive 5.9-inch Mate 10 version with a 2:1 aspect ratio and Full HD resolution, as well as dual shooters on the back and front, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and 3240mAh battery capacity.

For his part, master leaker Evan Blass stays completely mum on the prospective specs of the Huawei Mate 10 Lite, also wondering what Marcel’s deal might be. Is it a limited Porsche Design edition? A Lite Mini? Something else entirely?