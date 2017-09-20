It’s almost time for a third-gen Chromebook Pixel announcement in addition to a second generation of Google Pixel phones, a miniature Google Home and a refreshed Daydream View VR headset.

But while the marketing labels of every other new product slated for an October 4 formal debut were always fairly easy to anticipate, it turns out Big G isn’t going to name its next in-house laptop the Chromebook Pixel 3, Chromebook Pixel (2017) or New Chromebook Pixel.

Instead, what we’re looking at here today is a surprisingly high-res leaked render of the Google Pixelbook, alongside a similarly top-quality press image depicting an accompanying Pixelbook Pen.

Of course, the Pixelbook is still expected to run “standard” Chrome OS on the software side of things, with full support for Android apps, but no sign of that rumored Andromeda hybrid platform from back in the day.

In terms of both design and versatility, this premium new notebook computer should bring one major change to the table compared to its two ancestors. It looks like Google is finally adhering to the convertible trend… in a way, letting Pixelbook users flip the keyboard over to switch to a comfy tablet mode… of sorts.

The keyboard is however non-detachable, so you’ll end up with a pretty bulky tab on your hands either way. Think the Lenovo Yoga family rather than Microsoft’s more adaptable Surface Book.

That still sounds like a decent step up in productivity and flexibility, but you have to wonder if it’s going to be enough to justify a $1,199 starting price (with a 128GB SSD), let alone $1,399 and $1,749 (!!!) tags for 256 and 512 gig variants respectively. And no, the pressure sensitive Pixelbook Pen isn’t included, reportedly fetching an extra $99. Ouch!