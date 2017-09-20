Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we go through the leaked renders of the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2. We also notice in these leaked renders that there is a Google Home Mini, and other leaks even show us PixelBook with a stylus as well. Then we talk about a possible HTC acquisition by Google. Amazon follows as we notice that there might be a Alexa-powered glasses in the future. The Apple Watch Series 3 LTE seems to not be having much of a good result with LTE after all. We end today’s show taking about the Samsung Galaxy S8+ and some of the recent deals being offered.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Still in the market for Samsung’s ‘old’ Galaxy S8+? Refurbished models are cheaper than ever now

– Early Apple Watch Series 3 LTE glitch is under investigation, likely getting a software fix soon

– Amazon wants to put Alexa on a pair of normal-looking smart glasses next, rumor has it

– HTC share trading soon to be halted in Taiwan as acquisition speculation heats up

– Render and name of Pixel 2 XL revealed while Pixel 2 is Kinda Blue

– Google Home Mini will be smaller and cheaper than Google Home

– This is Google Pixelbook, the company’s first convertible laptop, and there’s even a pen to go with it