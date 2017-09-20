Android

Google Pixel 2 leaks, Pixelbook, Home Mini, Galaxy S8+ deals & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we go through the leaked renders of the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2. We also notice in these leaked renders that there is a Google Home Mini, and other leaks even show us PixelBook with a stylus as well. Then we talk about a possible HTC acquisition by Google. Amazon follows as we notice that there might be a Alexa-powered glasses in the future. The Apple Watch Series 3 LTE seems to not be having much of a good result with LTE after all. We end today’s show taking about the Samsung Galaxy S8+ and some of the recent deals being offered.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Still in the market for Samsung’s ‘old’ Galaxy S8+? Refurbished models are cheaper than ever now
Early Apple Watch Series 3 LTE glitch is under investigation, likely getting a software fix soon
Amazon wants to put Alexa on a pair of normal-looking smart glasses next, rumor has it
HTC share trading soon to be halted in Taiwan as acquisition speculation heats up
Render and name of Pixel 2 XL revealed while Pixel 2 is Kinda Blue
Google Home Mini will be smaller and cheaper than Google Home
This is Google Pixelbook, the company’s first convertible laptop, and there’s even a pen to go with it

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!