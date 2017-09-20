Google buying HTC smartphone-related units for $1 billion

Updated at 10:17pm ET.

Google has announced that it has acquired talent from HTC to bolster its own hardware team for the purposes of ramping up its “Made by Google” brand. The two companies have also entered into a non-exclusive license for the Taiwanese firm’s intellectual property.

The manufacturer has been involved with the making of the Pixel smartphones for the past two years and has played a pivotal production role in major Android releases like the Nexus One and the first-ever phone with the OS, the Dream or T-Mobile G1. Google has been asserting more control over design aspects of its own-brand hardware.

“These future fellow Googlers are amazing folks we’ve already been working with closely on the Pixel smartphone line,” said Rick Osterloh, Google’s senior vice president for hardware, “and we’re excited to see what we can do together as one team.”

It is assumed HTC is briefing investors of the same move. There has been no dollar amount referenced so far, though Reuters reports from a source that Google will pay $1 billion. It will not have a stake in the Taoyuan-based company. HTC will continue to operate in its own name. It suspended trading on its stock in Taipei for today in line with the announcement. It is also not known if it is still has intentions to divest itself from its VR venture, Vive.

Update 2 (10:23pm ET): A (10:23pm ET): A joint press release states that the deal is worth about $1.1 billion.

Update 3 (10:43pm ET): Title was changed.