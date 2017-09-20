Galaxy S8 Android Oreo beta may be on the way
The transition from Android Nougat to Android Oreo for most flagship devices will take months — history tells that it always does. Samsung takes three to five months with its first-year devices and longer for its second-year devices.
There were some encouraging rumors sourced out of SamMobile that claimed Samsung was preparing internal Android Oreo builds for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ a week and change ago. Nowadays, the outlet is saying that the builds for each have been updated and signal that a public test period could be coming soon.
Builds have switched from:
- Galaxy S8: G950FXXU1BQI1 ⇒ G950FXXE1ZQI7
- Galaxy S8+: G955FXXU1BQI1 ⇒ G955FXXU1ZQI7
The ‘Z’ in each build name, as SamMobile claims, indicates a public test build, thus triggering rumors for a new public testing round. Indeed, open beta builds for Android Nougat on the Galaxy S7 devices used the ‘Z’ in the same relative positions in each build.
No word on the Galaxy Note 8 just yet.