Apple Music last reported 30 million subscribers paying for the ability to stream its myriad of songs from its library. Spotify has 60 million to its name. Together, they’re grossing at least $9 billion per month in fees from subscribers worldwide.

But the Recording Industry Association of America reports that for the first half of this year, only 30.4 million paying streamers came out of the United States. While that’s up just over 50 percent from this time last year, more people are in looking into different options like the Echo-only Amazon Music subscription — so-called “limited tier” subscriptions shot up 213 percent this year.

Industry revenues overall continue to increase in the digital realm by 21 percent to $3.2 billion. Streaming revenues jumped to $1.49 billion for the period with $225 million coming from the limited tier. Free tiers with ad support generated $273 million. Downloads continued shrinking — a 24 percent drop to $757 million, making up only 23 percent of total revenues.

