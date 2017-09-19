Other OS

Sprint and T-Mobile resume “active talks” on merger

Sprint and T-Mobile have been one of the most favored pairs on Wall Street for a merger the past year or so, especially in the wake of the 600MHz spectrum auction. The two have come in and out of contact for discussions since 2013 — when a public attempt first surfaced and then fizzled in the face of regulatory concerns.

CNBC reports from its sources that a deal is still weeks away and negotiations could falter between now and then. Sprint parent company Softbank and T-Mobile USA’s parent Deutsche Telekom are said to be trading purely with stocks — such a deal would likely have the latter as majority shareholder and Softbank as a large minority holder.

Previous chatter mentioned that Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son would be willing to give up control of the merged company, but it is now reported that he does want a say in the merged entity’s course. T-Mobile CEO John Legere would be the expected to continue his leadership in the new company.

Softbank has held off on an acquisition of wireline company Charter. It has faced resistance in having to create a new corporate structure, acquire debt and face potential competition from Altice.

Via
TmoNews
Source
CNBC
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
acquisition, Altice, business, Charter, Deutsche Telekom, merger, News, Rumors, Softbank, Sprint, T-Mobile
