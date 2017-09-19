Up for pre-order in a number of European markets and slated for an official release fluctuating between September 22 and October 1 depending on the region you want the phone shipped to, the HDR-capable Sony Xperia XZ1 has managed to sneak into the US early.

Over on Amazon.com, the $699.99 5.2-incher is apparently “in stock” in a quartet of paint jobs, ranging from black to moonlit blue, venus pink and warm silver, all backed by standard manufacturer warranties.

Ready to be delivered for no extra charge at the flick of a switch, the brand-new yet extremely familiar Snapdragon 835 powerhouse supports your full spectrum of 4G LTE speeds on GSM networks nationwide.

Alas, Sony is taking its time following “all-screen” market trends, surrounding the XZ1’s Full HD Triluminous display with painfully thick bezels. It’s hard to love a 2700mAh battery as well, especially when the 7.4mm profile isn’t exactly the world’s thinnest, but on the decidedly bright side of things, we were promised Oreo goodies out the box.

Indeed, Amazon lists the “Android O platform”, aka OS build 8.0, as one of the handset’s top selling points, along with a crazy advanced 19MP “main” camera. There’s only one of those on the back of the Sony Xperia XZ1, marking another trend snub, though shutterbugs get a wide range of unique features and killer capabilities, including super slow motion 960 fps video recording and high-resolution 3D image creation. But is that enough to justify the $700 price point with no special gifts in tow?