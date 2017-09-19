Android

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 will follow 2014 original with modest screen, decent SoC, 3GB RAM

Even though non-convertible Android tablets have largely went out of style these past couple of years, Samsung seems to be gearing up for its third such 2017 release. Well, technically, the high-end Galaxy Tab S3 can seamlessly turn into a mini-laptop of sorts by using POGO pin connectors to attach to an extra-productive keyboard cover.

That’s obviously not the case for a modest Tab A 8.0 (2017) version, and it probably won’t be for a mid-range Galaxy Tab Active 2 either. Believe it or not, this is the sequel to a rugged 8-incher launched way back in 2014, and yet, according to preliminary GFXBench data, it retains the 1280 x 800 pixel resolution of that compact screen.

Of course, while the original Tab Active came with Android 4.4 KitKat pre-installed, the long overdue follow-up is already listed as running the 7.1.1 Nougat iteration of Google’s market-leading operating system.

Then you have a respectable octa-core Exynos 7870 processor under the hood of the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2, aka SM-T395, paired with 3GB RAM and at least 16GB storage space. The 8 and 5MP cameras are decent enough for a slate with different main purposes, especially one presumed to fall short of featherweight status.

Between this benchmark and a recent FCC regulatory visit, you have to figure it won’t be long until Samsung unveils the robust new 8-incher, apparently also packing a 4450mAh battery. No words on pricing just yet.

Via
WinFuture
Source
GFXBench
