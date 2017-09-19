Android

Samsung Galaxy S9 camera updates, Huawei Mate 10 leaks & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and how it might bring major new camera features. Then we talk about the Huawei Mate 10 and the recent leaks of the device’s front. Apple follows as the company has launched iOS 11 to iPhone and iPad users. We also focus on how the price has increased for screen repairs for iPhones. We end today’s show talking about the new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet and what makes it special.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
‘All-new’ Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet gets 1080p screen upgrade, hands-free Alexa and more
iOS 11 is heading out today to eligible iPhones and iPads, but Apple Pay Cash needs more time
Apple is making iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, 7 and 7 Plus screen repairs pricier than ever
First ‘in the wild’ Huawei Mate 10 pic confirms largely familiar design, front fingerprint reader
Samsung will reportedly go after Sony with 1,000 fps video recording for Galaxy S9 camera

